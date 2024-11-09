DJ Spinall & Timini Egbuson Take Home Awards at the 9th EMY Africa Awards – See Full Winner List

Elites from Nigeria and Ghana gathered in elegance and style at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, for the 9th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards. Since its inception in 2016, the awards have honoured distinguished gentlemen excelling in various fields and making remarkable contributions to society. This year’s event continued that tradition with chic fashion statements, soulful music, and inspiring moments.

Hosts Frank Edoho and Berla Mundi kept the audience entertained with their charm and great chemistry throughout the evening. On the red carpet, Doreen Avio and Uti Nwachukwu ensured guests had their moment to shine before entering the event.

Entertainment for the evening was electrifying, with standout performances from Chike, KiDi, and Becca, each leaving the crowd wanting more.

The 9th EMY Africa Awards was a feast for the eyes with show-stopping fashion. Nana Akua Addo looked chic in a metallic silver gown, Juliet Ibrahim shone in black, and Lydia Forson nailed comfort and elegance. Richard Mofe-Damijo looked regal, while Enioluwa honoured Ghana with traditional attire. See highlights from the red carpet looks here.

As the evening went on, the awards were presented to individuals across various categories. Nigeria’s DJ Spinall took home the Creative and Support Arts Award. In his acceptance speech, DJ Spinall thanked everyone who had supported his journey and dedicated his award to those working on projects they truly believe in.

Timini Egbuson was named Actor of the Year. Ghanaian honourees included Dr. Tata John Kani OIS OBE, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Stephen Appiah, who was recognised as the Continental Sports Icon.

Here’s a look at the winners below

MAN OF THE YEAR HEALTH (ASCLEPIAN)

Emmanuel Teye Kwabena Kenney

GREEN CORPORATE STAR AWARDS

Accra City Hotel

THE GUARDIAN AWARD

Vusi Thembekwayo

PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD

Paa Kwesi Asare

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Buzstopboys

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dr. John Ois Obe

DIASPORAN AWARD

Stevie Wonder

MAN OF THE YEAR (TECHNOLOGY)

Alex Bram

CONTINENTAL SPORTS ICON AWARD

Stephen Appiah

MAGNATE AWARD

Kwaku Bediako

MAN OF STYLE

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Kwaku Bediako (Chocolate Clothes Global)

YOUNG ACHIEVER FEMALE AWARD

Elinam Horgli

THE CREATIVE AND SUPPORT ARTS

Sodamola Oluseye Desmond (DJ Spinall)

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Timini Egbuson

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Valerie Labi

MAN OF THE YEAR (SPORT)

Ekow Boye-Doe

MAN OF COURAGE AWARD

Mr. Carruthers Tetteh

THE YOUGHT CHANGEMAKER AWARD

Oumaima El Idrissi

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Brommon

MAN OF THE YEAR (MUSIC)

Stonebwoy

MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARD

Edward Boateng

ULTIMATE MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD