DJ Spinall & Timini Egbuson Take Home Awards at the 9th EMY Africa Awards – See Full Winner List
Elites from Nigeria and Ghana gathered in elegance and style at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, for the 9th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards. Since its inception in 2016, the awards have honoured distinguished gentlemen excelling in various fields and making remarkable contributions to society. This year’s event continued that tradition with chic fashion statements, soulful music, and inspiring moments.
Hosts Frank Edoho and Berla Mundi kept the audience entertained with their charm and great chemistry throughout the evening. On the red carpet, Doreen Avio and Uti Nwachukwu ensured guests had their moment to shine before entering the event.
Entertainment for the evening was electrifying, with standout performances from Chike, KiDi, and Becca, each leaving the crowd wanting more.
The 9th EMY Africa Awards was a feast for the eyes with show-stopping fashion. Nana Akua Addo looked chic in a metallic silver gown, Juliet Ibrahim shone in black, and Lydia Forson nailed comfort and elegance. Richard Mofe-Damijo looked regal, while Enioluwa honoured Ghana with traditional attire. See highlights from the red carpet looks here.
As the evening went on, the awards were presented to individuals across various categories. Nigeria’s DJ Spinall took home the Creative and Support Arts Award. In his acceptance speech, DJ Spinall thanked everyone who had supported his journey and dedicated his award to those working on projects they truly believe in.
Timini Egbuson was named Actor of the Year. Ghanaian honourees included Dr. Tata John Kani OIS OBE, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Stephen Appiah, who was recognised as the Continental Sports Icon.
Here’s a look at the winners below
MAN OF THE YEAR HEALTH (ASCLEPIAN)
- Emmanuel Teye Kwabena Kenney
GREEN CORPORATE STAR AWARDS
- Accra City Hotel
THE GUARDIAN AWARD
- Vusi Thembekwayo
PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD
- Paa Kwesi Asare
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
- Buzstopboys
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Dr. John Ois Obe
DIASPORAN AWARD
- Stevie Wonder
MAN OF THE YEAR (TECHNOLOGY)
- Alex Bram
CONTINENTAL SPORTS ICON AWARD
- Stephen Appiah
MAGNATE AWARD
- Kwaku Bediako
MAN OF STYLE
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
- Kwaku Bediako (Chocolate Clothes Global)
YOUNG ACHIEVER FEMALE AWARD
- Elinam Horgli
THE CREATIVE AND SUPPORT ARTS
- Sodamola Oluseye Desmond (DJ Spinall)
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
- Timini Egbuson
WOMAN OF THE YEAR
- Valerie Labi
MAN OF THE YEAR (SPORT)
- Ekow Boye-Doe
MAN OF COURAGE AWARD
- Mr. Carruthers Tetteh
THE YOUGHT CHANGEMAKER AWARD
- Oumaima El Idrissi
BRAND OF THE YEAR
- Brommon
MAN OF THE YEAR (MUSIC)
- Stonebwoy
MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARD
- Edward Boateng
ULTIMATE MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay