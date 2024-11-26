Glo illuminates Banana Island to Kick Off Yuletide Season Celebration

The Banana Island community in Ikoyi, Lagos, came alive on Saturday night as Globacom, one of Nigeria’s leading technology companies, sponsored the community’s Starlight Night to kick off the Yuletide season.

Organized by the Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association Lagos (Biporal), the 2024 Starlight Night was an evening of celebration, reflection, and gratitude. The event featured electrifying performances by Art Afrique and SPAN, as well as a dazzling Christmas fireworks display.

Biporal said the event which started five years ago was an evening to usher in the Yuletide season with families and friends as well as a day to reflect on how the year has been and be thankful for where we are under a beautiful weather”

Globacom’s sponsorship of the event included the lighting of a Christmas tree and street light boxes across key locations in Banana Island. The event will culminate in the illumination of street light boxes strategically placed throughout the island’s key streets.

According to the company, Christmas is a time for unity, joy, and togetherness. As a company, we believe in contributing to the communities where we operate. This is our way of giving back and spreading joy and hope to our fellow Nigerians, especially as we prepare to enter the New Year.

The Starlight Night brought together local residents, friends, community leaders, and corporate partners.

Globacom’s sponsorship of the Starlight has filled the Banana Island community with a festive spirit, underscoring the company’s dedication to spreading joy throughout Nigeria during the Yuletide season and beyond.

