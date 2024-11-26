Connect with us

Check Out The Pepsi’s Big Big Tinz Campaign Featuring Young Jonn

Coco Jones Brings Christmas Feels Early with “Call on Christmas” Visualiser

Mark Your Calendars for EWL 2024: The Best of African Film, Fashion, Music, and More

Listen to Kolaboy's New Single "Secure The Bag" feat. Rudeboy & Acetune

Asake, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy & Tyla Bag Nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Sneakers, R&B and Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage Keeps it Real on Kick Game

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Yemi Alade is a Beautiful Sight in Yellow at CNN’s African Voices 15th Anniversary | See Photos

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in "Before Your Throne" Music Video

Tems Joins John Legend on "Ordinary People" Remix for "Get Lifted" 20th Anniversary Edition

The Feel-Good Boost We All Needed

Have you seen Young Jonn‘s Big Big Tinz remix featuring Pepsi? If you haven’t, watch it here.

Pepsi has taken marketing to the next level, blending bold strategy with the pulse of pop culture. The Big Big Tinz campaign, which marks the relaunch of the Pepsi 60cl Long Throat Bottle, is centered on the message of Big Refreshment, Big Value, Big Flex and has set social media and the streets abuzz.

Originally launched in 2015, the Pepsi 60cl Long Throat bottle is a fan favorite for delivering more refreshment at the same rate. It is back on shelves in Lagos, Ibadan, and Ilorin, bringing consumers more refreshment at the same affordable price.

We can’t think of a better way to announce its return than with a theme song that embodies everything big. The Big Big Tinz remix, crafted by Young Jonn, seamlessly fuses Pepsi’s bold, vibrant spirit with the rhythmic energy of the original track.

The result is a song that celebrates the product and connects deeply with Pepsi’s youthful, ambitious audience.

The theme song also showcases Nigeria’s pop culture at its finest. The campaign perfectly captures Nigeria’s love for expressing bold cravings and big dreams, tapping into the global hit song and popular street anthem, ensuring the Big Big Tinz message remains top of mind.

The music video is also a must-watch as it shows visuals that are not only entertaining but capture the campaign’s messaging perfectly.

The Big Big Tinz campaign is also hitting the streets, as Pepsi is set to roll out exciting experiential campaigns across malls and other hotspots, creating memorable moments for fans to engage with the Big Big Tinz vibe. Expect bold activations, fun brand interactions, and plenty of Pepsi to go around.

Watch the music video

Stream live and follow @pepsi_Naija on Instagram.

