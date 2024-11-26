Coco Jones Brings Christmas Feels Early with “Call on Christmas” Visualiser

Coco Jones is kicking off the holiday season with a touch of emotion and festive magic in her new visualiser for “Call on Christmas.” It’s just Coco in the video, serving pure feels as she brings that Christmas spirit to life.

The song perfectly captures the longing that comes with the season, especially when you’re missing someone. With lyrics like, “Why don’t you call on Christmas? Say you miss us. I’m looking for one thing, your number on my phone, make it ring,” Coco takes us on an emotional ride, reminding us that sometimes, all we really want for Christmas is a call from the one we’re thinking about.

But there’s more to Coco’s festive season than just one song. “Call on Christmas” is part of her newly released holiday EP, ”Coco by the Fireplace,” which is packed with original tracks that really hit home. Instead of reworking the same old holiday classics, Coco’s giving us fresh songs that capture both the joy and the quiet moments of the season.

Along with “Call on Christmas,” the EP features tracks like “Santa Is Me,” which is an anthem for anyone spending the holidays on their own, and “My Presence Is a Present,” a fun, swagger-filled reminder of your worth. To top it off, there’s the sweet and heartfelt “String of Lights,” where Coco wishes for Santa’s help in finding her true love.

So, grab a hot drink, get cosy, and hit play on the visualiser for “Call on Christmas” — Coco Jones is here to make this season just a little bit more special.