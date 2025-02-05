Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

Connect with us

Coco Jones made a bold statement at the Grammys in a custom Defaïence deep pink dress featuring daring cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

Photo Credit: Coco Jones/Instagram

Coco Jones was an absolute vision at the 2025 Grammys, embodying elegance and style in her outfit. She stepped onto the red carpet in a custom deep pink dress by Defaïence, and every detail screamed confidence.

With daring cutouts, a thigh-high slit, and a flowy silhouette, the design had just the right amount of drama. The intricate detailing around the cutouts added an extra edge, making the entire look even more striking.

Coco took things up a notch by pairing the dress with pink high-heeled sandals, keeping it sleek yet playful. Her accessories were minimal but classy, letting the dress do all the talking.

The coordination didn’t stop there. Her long, wavy hair featured soft pink streaks that matched her outfit perfectly, while her Barbie pink manicure and sky-high heels pulled everything together. It was a full-on fashion moment, and we are absolutely here for it!

