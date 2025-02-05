Connect with us

Style

Temi Otedola Stuns in a 500-Hour Embellished Masterpiece by Lisa Folawiyo Studio | See Photos

Beauty Style

Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

Scoop Style

Did Yemi Alade Just Bring African Royalty to the Grammys? Absolutely

Style

Rema’s Grammy Look Was So Good, Vogue Named Him One of the Best Dressed

Beauty Style

Tems' Stunning Grammy Look is Black, Gold and Pure Glamour | See Photos

Music Style

Big Smoke, Big Drip: 5 Times Skepta Served Up Major Fashion Goals

Beauty Style

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

Beauty Style

Brown Leather, Gold Accents & A Whole Lot of Presence, Kiekie Owns This Look

Style

Kehinde Bankole Just Made the Case for All-Black Everything | See Photos

Style

Denola Grey Is Showing Men How to Nail Style the Bad & Bougie Way

Style

Temi Otedola Stuns in a 500-Hour Embellished Masterpiece by Lisa Folawiyo Studio | See Photos

Temi Otedola stuns in a custom Lisa Folawiyo Studio design, featuring a 500-hour sequin embellishment. The striking maxi skirt and silk crop top combo showcases intricate sequin patterns in bright colours, making it a true fashion masterpiece.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A masterpiece is more than just a design—it’s a labour of love, and this custom creation by Lisa Folawiyo Studio is a perfect example. Worn by the effortlessly stylish Temi Otedola, this piece is a true work of art that took an incredible 500 hours to embellish. And that’s just the time spent perfecting the details!

The outfit features a beautiful maxi skirt paired with a silk crop top, but it’s the embellishment that steals the show. Covered in an array of sequins in shades of purple, green, blue, and yellow, the design is both bold and delicate at the same time. The sequins are arranged with such precision, creating a mesmerising effect that makes it hard to look away.

It’s no surprise that it took 500 hours to bring this vision to life—when something is worth doing, it’s worth doing right. Lisa Folawiyo Studio has truly outdone themselves, and we can’t get enough of this stunning creation!

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php