Temi Otedola Stuns in a 500-Hour Embellished Masterpiece by Lisa Folawiyo Studio | See Photos

A masterpiece is more than just a design—it’s a labour of love, and this custom creation by Lisa Folawiyo Studio is a perfect example. Worn by the effortlessly stylish Temi Otedola, this piece is a true work of art that took an incredible 500 hours to embellish. And that’s just the time spent perfecting the details!

The outfit features a beautiful maxi skirt paired with a silk crop top, but it’s the embellishment that steals the show. Covered in an array of sequins in shades of purple, green, blue, and yellow, the design is both bold and delicate at the same time. The sequins are arranged with such precision, creating a mesmerising effect that makes it hard to look away.

It’s no surprise that it took 500 hours to bring this vision to life—when something is worth doing, it’s worth doing right. Lisa Folawiyo Studio has truly outdone themselves, and we can’t get enough of this stunning creation!

See more photos below