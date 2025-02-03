Connect with us

Did Yemi Alade Just Bring African Royalty to the Grammys? Absolutely

14 seconds ago

Yemi Alade is bold with her fashion, and we love it. Last night, at the 67th Grammy Awards, following the Special Merit Awards ceremony and nominees’ reception where she received her very first nomination medal for Best African Music Performance for “Tomorrow“, she stunned in a traditional Edo attire that celebrated her heritage in grand style.

Her regal red gown featured intricate beadwork and dramatic wave-like pleats that cascaded down into a statement mermaid-style train. She paired the look with traditional coral bead accessories, including a layered necklace, matching bracelets, and an intricately styled beaded crown. Yemi Alade’s look is more than just an outfit, she’s celebrating African heritage, culture, and the global rise of Afrobeats.

