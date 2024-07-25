Yemi Alade Brings “Tomorrow” to Life in a Live Performance

Ahead of the release of her sixth studio album, Yemi Alade has treated fans to a live performance of her new single, “Tomorrow,” on Glitch Africa. The upbeat track is also off the upcoming album.

“It’s one of my favourite songs on the album, and I thoroughly enjoyed making this live version,” Yemi shared.

Produced by DeeYassobeatz, “Tomorrow” is a celebration of new beginnings. The song uplifts listeners with its message of hope and resilience, reminding us that every day presents opportunities for growth and positivity.

Watch her live performance below: