Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Afolabi Olalekan's Debut "Freedom Way" to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Beauty BN TV Movies Nollywood Style

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

BN TV Events News Style

14 Years On, Africa Fashion Week London Returns This October, See Details Here

BN TV Music

Taves Delivers Raw Emotion in Acoustic Live Performance of "Bad Romance"

BN TV Cuisine

Dive into the Flavours of this Fisherman's Soup Recipe By Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Takes "Last Heartbreak Song" & "Woman Commando" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BN TV Music

Watch The Cavemen Perform "Bena" Live in Finland

BN TV Inspired

Falz Talks Rest, New Music, Activism & More on "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet Debuts as Solo Producer with "Love Notes"

BN TV Music

Watch Falz & Adekunle Gold in New Music Video of "Who Go Pay"

BN TV

Afolabi Olalekan’s Debut “Freedom Way” to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Avatar photo

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Afolabi Olalekan’s directorial debut, “Freedom Way,” is set to have its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The film, written and produced by Blessing Uzzi, explores the challenges faced by a start-up navigating a hostile regulatory environment and police harassment. This gripping narrative explores the far-reaching impact on the lives of nine individuals, as their worlds collide amidst the turmoil.

It stars Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Meg Otanwa, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Akintola, Mike Afolarin and Femi Jacobs.

Overjoyed by the news, Afolabi expressed his pride in the project and its team, stating, “World Premiere! I’m extremely proud of this film and everyone who worked with me on it! FREEDOM WAY is going to TIFF.”

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Afolabi Olalekan (@lekan.mov)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

BN Book Excerpt: Be Inspired Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada

Work & Life in Dubai: Oliver Nakakande’s Career Progression Happened When She Discovered the Gig Economy

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php