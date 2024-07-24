Afolabi Olalekan’s Debut “Freedom Way” to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Afolabi Olalekan’s directorial debut, “Freedom Way,” is set to have its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The film, written and produced by Blessing Uzzi, explores the challenges faced by a start-up navigating a hostile regulatory environment and police harassment. This gripping narrative explores the far-reaching impact on the lives of nine individuals, as their worlds collide amidst the turmoil.

It stars Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Meg Otanwa, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Akintola, Mike Afolarin and Femi Jacobs.

Overjoyed by the news, Afolabi expressed his pride in the project and its team, stating, “World Premiere! I’m extremely proud of this film and everyone who worked with me on it! FREEDOM WAY is going to TIFF.”

Watch the trailer below: