Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Candius Diallo is Redefining luxury in hair pieces for African women with the New LaVerita

Nollywood sweetheart Kate Henshaw is proof that slayage can get better with time. For the promotion of the Voltage movie, she came through looking like a goddess in gold.

Kate donned a form-fitting gold dress with a sweetheart neckline, gold embellishments around the bust, and a floor-length drape around the waist. The golden hues of the dress highlighted her beautiful melanin glow, swipe through the carousel below to see her photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ifeoluwa Babalola (@snapp_code)

Kate paired her golden goddess dress with soft smokey eyes, glossy cocoa-lined lips, and an afro ponytail. She accessorised the ponytail with a gold cuff and finished the look with artistic gold earrings.

Get a peek behind the scenes, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layinka (@tmtbylayinka)

CREDITS

Bellastylista:  @k8henshaw
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Hair: @hairartistrybycoco
Dress: @viozaofficial
Photo: @snapp_code

For @officialvoltage2024

