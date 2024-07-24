Beauty
Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage
Nollywood sweetheart Kate Henshaw is proof that slayage can get better with time. For the promotion of the Voltage movie, she came through looking like a goddess in gold.
Kate donned a form-fitting gold dress with a sweetheart neckline, gold embellishments around the bust, and a floor-length drape around the waist. The golden hues of the dress highlighted her beautiful melanin glow, swipe through the carousel below to see her photos:
Kate paired her golden goddess dress with soft smokey eyes, glossy cocoa-lined lips, and an afro ponytail. She accessorised the ponytail with a gold cuff and finished the look with artistic gold earrings.
Get a peek behind the scenes, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @k8henshaw
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Hair: @hairartistrybycoco
Dress: @viozaofficial
Photo: @snapp_code