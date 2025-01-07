The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

Connect with us

Beauty

1 hour ago

Morris Chestnut and his wife of three decades, Pamela turned heads at the 82nd Golden Globes, serving up a dose of Hollywood glamour with a touch of African elegance.

Pamela, a vision in black velvet, stole the show in a stunning creation by Nigerian designer Erica Moore. The sultry mermaid dress showcased Moore’s exquisite craftsmanship on the global stage.

Pamela was a paragon with flawlessly glowing skin, a sleek ponytail, and a subtle facebeat. She had three (3) ear piercings clad in gem studs matching her resplendent clutch. See below:

Morris, looking dapper as ever, opted for a custom look from GRAY. The striking orange suit with a contrasting black button was elegantly styled with a pair of black shoes. Styled by J.Bolin, Morris layered his suit with a matching shirt and tie. The vibrant hue perfectly complemented his complexion, showcasing the power of Melanin.

The handsome heartthrob once again proved that age is just a number, showcasing his timeless style and undeniable charm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J.Bolin (@stylistjbolin)

Pamela Chestnut, never one to be outdone, turned heads in her asymmetrical neckline outfit paired with matching Opera gloves.

The outfit is perfectly complemented by Morris’ black blazer button and shoes. The couple’s decision to embrace Nigerian fashion on this global stage is a powerful testament to the country’s burgeoning design talent.

Erica Moore, known for its bold colours, intricate embellishments, and luxurious fabrics, has become a favourite among celebrities seeking statement pieces. The Chestnuts’ red carpet moment is sure to put the spotlight on the brand’s exquisite craftsmanship and elevate the brand’s international profile.

Married since 1995, Morris and Pamela Chestnut’s red carpet appearance is a celebration of Black love and excellence. Their confident and stylish presence is an inspiration to couples everywhere, a testament to the growing influence of African fashion on the international scene.

CREDITS

Couple:  @morrischestnutofficial and @pamelachestnut
Stylist: @stylistjbolin
Assistant stylist: @_mekstyles_
Suit: @houseofgray_
Gown: @ericamoorebrand
Clutch: @terrycostabridal @terrycostaprom
Tailoring: @gregoire_byparis
Grooming: @geelow
Hair: @hairiscoriej
PR: @jocelynrcoleman
Photographer: @markiswhoiam
