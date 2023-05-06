Nigerian Styles Hollywood Actor In 5000 Metres Silk Chiffon Balmain Outfit For 2023 Met Gala

Los Angeles-based stylist, activist, and designer — Ugo Mozie — is the dexterous brain behind multi-award-winning, Emmy, Golden Globes and Grammy-nominated American actor — Jeremy Pope‘s tastefully styled carpet arrival look at the 2023 Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie II (@ugomozie)

Jeremy, who is known for his roles in The Inspection (2022), Hollywood (2020) and Pose (2018), floated to the carpet in a custom Karl Lagerfeld-inspired cape and flared pants by the high fashion label — Balmain.

In keeping with Balmain’s rich couture history and signature style, the long floral embroidered cape featured a 10-metre train and a hand-drawn illustration of Karl Lagerfeld, paying homage to the evening’s man of the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POPE (@jeremypope)

This stunning work of art, which required over 5,000 metres of silk chiffon and 70 seamstresses to complete, with its exquisitely sculpted black flared pants are Balmain creations by Olivier Rousteing himself and a dream come true for Jeremy, who said in an Instagram post:

2015, I manifested that one day Olivier and I would somehow cross paths and have the chance to collaborate and create together. Well damn — what a moment this was.

Forever love to Ugo for grounding every step along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POPE (@jeremypope)

In the renowned Mozie juxtaposition of contemporary and classic style, Jeremy’s outfit drew inspiration from the iconic Karl and was styled in a contemporary sense featuring a pretty edgy updo, some boundary-pushing skin, a sultry bold neckpiece and Jeremy’s sassy vibe.

The Nigeria-born creative executive (Ugo Mozie) whose clientele global superstar clientele has since included Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder, and Celine Dion, made yet another remarkable impression in Met viewers’ memories with this outstanding look.

Keep scrolling to see more:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)

Credits:

Stylist @ugomozie

Muse @jeremypope

Outfit @olivier_rousteing via @balmain

Diamonds @cartier

Grooming @jaime.creates

Haircut @stevethebarber x @stylistscarlet

Visuals @txampspix, @moz.____

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle