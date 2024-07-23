Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B’day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

The ever-stylish melanin actress, Toni Tones recently stunned in a mesmerising sheer bodycon dress adorned with bold abstract prints for her birthday shoot in Summer.

Complementing her chic outfit, Toni opted for a sleek braided ponytail and sultry makeup, making a statement with her glossy lips and shimmery eyeshadow. She served her never-declining face cards with that bold, effortlessly chic Toni Tones vibe in every shot.

Check out the photos below:

