Connect with us

Beauty Nollywood Style

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty Style

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Beauty BN TV Music

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Beauty BN TV

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

Beauty Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Beauty Promotions

Candius Diallo is Redefining luxury in hair pieces for African women with the New LaVerita

Beauty Style

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

Beauty

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B’day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

The ever-stylish melanin actress, Toni Tones recently stunned in a mesmerising sheer bodycon dress adorned with bold abstract prints for her birthday shoot in Summer.

Complementing her chic outfit, Toni opted for a sleek braided ponytail and sultry makeup, making a statement with her glossy lips and shimmery eyeshadow. She served her never-declining face cards with that bold, effortlessly chic Toni Tones vibe in every shot.

Check out the photos below:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php