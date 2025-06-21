Get Your Glow On: La Roche-Posay is set for her Skin Health Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall this June!

From June 23 to 29, leading dermatological skincare brand La Roche-Posay will host a skin-focused pop-up activation at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. The event will spotlight its Anthelios sun protection range and the Mela B3 Serum for dark spot correction.

Set in one of Lagos’ busiest retail hubs, the activation brings the La Roche-Posay experience closer to consumers, offering an engaging, in-person opportunity to explore dermatologist-developed skincare in a dynamic, interactive environment.

In line with the brand’s mission to make expert skincare more accessible, the pop-up will feature scheduled skin consultations with Nigerian dermatologists Hilary Rodriguez-Taiwo and Dr. Onyilimba Adaora. Attendees will gain personalised skincare advice, discover solutions to common skin concerns, and leave with science-backed insights into building effective routines.



Guests can look forward to:

Personalized skin consultations with certified dermatologists on scheduled days, offering expert advice on concerns such as hyperpigmentation, sun protection, and sensitive skin.

Hands-on discovery of the Anthelios, Mela B3 and other product franchises

Product sampling and giveaways

An interactive spin-the-wheel game with instant skincare prizes and branded merchandise

Speaking ahead of the activation, a representative of L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, Nadia Amasa said:

This pop-up reflects our commitment to advancing skin health awareness through education, access, and dermatologist-backed solutions. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios and Mela B3 lines have set a new standard for clinically effective skincare in photoprotection and pigment correction, especially for skin of color. We’re excited to connect directly with Nigerian consumers in a setting that’s both informative and engaging.

This activation gives Lagos consumers direct access to dermatologist-developed products and trusted skincare education, making effective skin health solutions practical and accessible.

Stay connected to La Roche-Posay on Instagram for more updates and information.



Sponsored Content