Connect with us

Beauty Promotions

Get Your Glow On: La Roche-Posay is set for her Skin Health Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall this June!

Beauty Scoop

Osas Ighodaro Is Choosing Soft Strength This Season And We’re Locked In

Beauty Scoop Style

Crown Meets Couture! Miss Nigeria Doris Ogah Is Lady Beellionaire’s Newest Ambassador

Beauty Events Promotions

Sun-Kissed, Melanin-Protected: Inside NIVEA’s Smart Launch of Their UV Face Sunscreen for African Skin

Beauty Scoop Style

We Need to Talk About Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Entire Look | Like Now!

Beauty Scoop

“All Back for ₦40K?” Nigerians React to the Surprising Cost of Cornrows

Beauty Scoop

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Beauty Scoop

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

Beauty Scoop

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

Beauty News Scoop

Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

Beauty

Get Your Glow On: La Roche-Posay is set for her Skin Health Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall this June!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

From June 23 to 29, leading dermatological skincare brand La Roche-Posay will host a skin-focused pop-up activation at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. The event will spotlight its Anthelios sun protection range and the Mela B3 Serum for dark spot correction.

Set in one of Lagos’ busiest retail hubs, the activation brings the La Roche-Posay experience closer to consumers, offering an engaging, in-person opportunity to explore dermatologist-developed skincare in a dynamic, interactive environment.

In line with the brand’s mission to make expert skincare more accessible, the pop-up will feature scheduled skin consultations with Nigerian dermatologists Hilary Rodriguez-Taiwo and Dr. Onyilimba Adaora. Attendees will gain personalised skincare advice, discover solutions to common skin concerns, and leave with science-backed insights into building effective routines.

Guests can look forward to:

  • Personalized skin consultations with certified dermatologists on scheduled days, offering expert advice on concerns such as hyperpigmentation, sun protection, and sensitive skin.
  • Hands-on discovery of the Anthelios, Mela B3 and other product franchises
  • Product sampling and giveaways
  • An interactive spin-the-wheel game with instant skincare prizes and branded merchandise

Speaking ahead of the activation, a representative of L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, Nadia Amasa said:

This pop-up reflects our commitment to advancing skin health awareness through education, access, and dermatologist-backed solutions. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios and Mela B3 lines have set a new standard for clinically effective skincare in photoprotection and pigment correction, especially for skin of color. We’re excited to connect directly with Nigerian consumers in a setting that’s both informative and engaging.

This activation gives Lagos consumers direct access to dermatologist-developed products and trusted skincare education, making effective skin health solutions practical and accessible.

Stay connected to La Roche-Posay on Instagram for more updates and information.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php