Young Stars Win Big On Konga 103.7FM: Get the Scoop

Praise Omike, Gabriella Odionye and Abimbola O have emerged as the first set of winners on Young Stars Corner Giveaway Splash, thanks to an exciting new partnership between Konga 103.7FM and Checkers Africa Ltd, makers of Checkers Custard.

Other winners included Divine Okafor and Henry Ernest, who all showcased creativity and charisma on air.

With smiling faces and hands full of goodies, the young talents were honoured during a special live segment of the beloved children’s radio show hosted by Aunty Mimi of Lagos. The joy was unmistakable as the winners received their Checkers Goody Bags, packed with surprise treats designed to celebrate creativity, confidence, and community spirit. The cheerful moment marked the beginning of a larger initiative by Konga 103.7FM and Checkers Africa Ltd to spotlight Nigeria’s youngest talents. Through Young Stars Corner, which airs every Saturday at 11:00 AM and streams live on kongafm.com , children across Lagos and beyond are given a vibrant platform to express themselves, share their dreams, and be heard.

Speaking as she presented the winners with their prizes, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga Communications, noted,

“This partnership with Checkers Custard aligns beautifully with our mission to nurture young voices. We’re building content that empowers children and connects families. With Checkers on board, our young stars now have even more to look forward to.”

