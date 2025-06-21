Connect with us

Young Stars Win Big On Konga 103.7FM: Get the Scoop

Africa to The World: How Woof Studios Redefined Global Storytelling at Cannes Lions 2025

Power to the Fans! Cast Your Vote – Ignite Soccer Tournament: Season 2

A-List Energy in Abia: Davido, Timaya, Cubana Chief Priest & More Grace Don's Media Launch

MODE MEN Magazine Celebrates 19 Years with Issue 113 Featuring Col. Felix Alaita & Breakout Star NOVA Rei

LG Electronics Partners with EbonyLife to Graduate Over 2000 Emerging Filmmakers

American Cola Courtside 2025 Ends in Style with Oworo's Triumphant Win

When Tradition Met Taste: Orijin's Unforgettable Presence at Ojude Oba

Orijin Dazzles at Ojude Oba 2025 with Five Festive Days of Culture, Rhythm, and Notable Appearances

Burger Week 2025 Kicks Off Today!

2 hours ago

Praise Omike, Gabriella Odionye and Abimbola O have emerged as the first set of winners on Young Stars Corner Giveaway Splash, thanks to an exciting new partnership between Konga 103.7FM and Checkers Africa Ltd, makers of Checkers Custard.

Other winners included Divine Okafor and Henry Ernest, who all showcased creativity and charisma on air.

With smiling faces and hands full of goodies, the young talents were honoured during a special live segment of the beloved children’s radio show hosted by Aunty Mimi of Lagos. The joy was unmistakable as the winners received their Checkers Goody Bags, packed with surprise treats designed to celebrate creativity, confidence, and community spirit.The cheerful moment marked the beginning of a larger initiative by Konga 103.7FM and Checkers Africa Ltd to spotlight Nigeria’s youngest talents. Through Young Stars Corner, which airs every Saturday at 11:00 AM and streams live on kongafm.com, children across Lagos and beyond are given a vibrant platform to express themselves, share their dreams, and be heard.

Speaking as she presented the winners with their prizes, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga Communications, noted,

“This partnership with Checkers Custard aligns beautifully with our mission to nurture young voices. We’re building content that empowers children and connects families. With Checkers on board, our young stars now have even more to look forward to.”

For enquiries, interviews, or to join the growing community of supporters, please contact:  [email protected] or +234 911 846 1482

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga FM

