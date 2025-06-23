Maltina celebrates Culture, Heritage, and Friendship with Indigenes at Durbar 2025

Connect with us

Published

Published

47 minutes ago

 on

In the ancient city of Zaria, the thunder of hooves and royal trumpets once again filled the air as the Durbar Festival returned in full splendor. Rich in culture and tradition, the Durbar remains one of Northern Nigeria’s most iconic festivals, a breathtaking display of heritage, honor, and pageantry.

From the Emir’s regal procession to the stunning feats of horsemanship, the festival was a sensory celebration of history and pride. But beyond the pageantry, something else filled the atmosphere, a wave of happiness that filled the atmosphere.

Throughout the festival grounds, Maltina’s vibrant experience zone offered more than refreshment. It was a space to unwind, play, and capture memories. Bottles were shared, laughter echoed, and moments turned into memories.

Maltina’s presence at the Zaria Durbar 2025 wasn’t just about tradition. It was about the connection between friends, kindred spirits, and anyone open to the simple delight of shared experiences. The brand brought a refreshing reminder that happiness doesn’t need an invitation; it only needs a spark.

Durbar 2025 proved that tradition and modern celebration can coexist beautifully. And in every raised bottle, bright smile, and shared cheer, Maltina reminded everyone of one simple truth: happiness is contagious, and it starts with you.

