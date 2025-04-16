Connect with us

Leopard Print, Glam and Osas Ighodaro—What Else Do You Need?

From the embroidered neckline to the metallic gold fringe, Osas Ighodaro’s leopard print gown is a showstopper.
If bold elegance had a face, Osas Ighodaro would undoubtedly be the first to claim it. The actor and style icon served glamour in her latest Instagram carousel, rocking a brown leopard skin print long-sleeve bodycon dress.

It’s a stunning, form-fitting gown with long sleeves with several eye-catching details. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline with embroidered stones at the neckline that dips into a subtle V-shape at the center.

The dress dramatically flares out into a mermaid silhouette starting around the knees. The hemline is particularly striking, featuring long, flowing metallic gold fringe that create a sense of movement and glamour and extends into a train that pools on the floor behind her.

Osas completed the look with a bronze and brown pair of stoned drop earrings, and keeps her sleek and parted down the middle.

With her caption — “🤎✨purrrrr✨🤎” — Osas leans into her playful side, balancing graceful elegance with just the right touch of sass.

See more photos from the carousel below.

 

