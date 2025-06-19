Connect with us

Beauty

Osas Ighodaro Is Choosing Soft Strength This Season And We’re Locked In

Osas Ighodaro is choosing peace, gratitude and soft power this season and she’s doing it in ripped denim and curls that speak volumes.
Published

7 hours ago

 on

If you’re not already locked in with Osas Ighodaro, now might be a good time to start.

The Nollywood queen just dropped new photos on Instagram, and she’s really serving calm confidence with a side of “don’t mess with my peace.” Alongside the pics, she wrote, “In this season, I choose soft strength, deep peace, and loud gratitude.” Goals? Fully.

She wore a fitted forest green bodysuit that did exactly what it needed to do: hug her figure and set the tone. Her jeans, high-waisted and loose with just the right amount of fray and knee-rip drama, gave the whole look an off-duty ease. It’s quiet style with impact — not flashy, but absolutely on point.

Then there’s the beauty. Her curls are full and face-framing. The makeup is warm, glowing, not trying too hard. And yes, that smile is still doing what it always does, lighting up the entire feed.

Osas isn’t just showing us what she’s wearing. She’s showing us where she’s at. And we’re into it

See more photos of her below

 

