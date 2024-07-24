Connect with us

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 223

Beauty Nollywood Style

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

News Style

Young Design Talents, Here's What You Need to Know About Lagos Fashion Week Green Access Application

Music Style

"I've Loved Fashion and Music Since I Was Young" - Tyla On the Cover of V Magazine

Promotions Style

The New You and I Fashion Collection | Get to Know!

BN TV Style TRAVEL

Fringe & Flow: A Sultry Vacation Look We Can't Get Enough of, Courtesy Ghanaian Gezelle Renee

BN TV Events Music News Style TRAVEL

Tony Elumelu Connects with Music Icons, ASAP Rocky & REMA, at Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Events Promotions Style

Ugochi Iwuaba Unveils Debut Ready-to-Wear Collection at Runway 40 Fashion Gala

BN TV Living Style TRAVEL

Discover Nigeria's Finest Summer Vacation Must-Haves for Uber-Chic Women

Style

Denim Domination! See The Top Looks Of 2024 On #BellaStylista: Issue 265

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 223

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claudia_Lumor (@claudialumor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovely Amusan (@lovely_amusan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚 (@stylebyaniita)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Work & Life in Dubai: Oliver Nakakande’s Career Progression Happened When She Discovered the Gig Economy

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community
css.php