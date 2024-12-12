Tiwa Savage Turns Up as a Big Spender in “Mega Money Mega” Video

Connect with us

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Tiwa Savage is living unbothered and on her own terms in her latest track, “Mega Money Mega,” released today.

Following her soulful R&B single “Forgiveness,” Tiwa turns up the vibe with “Mega Money Mega,” a celebration of success, resilience, and the joy of reaping the rewards of hard work. The track exudes confidence, embracing financial freedom, overcoming challenges, and dismissing negativity. It’s an empowering anthem for self-assurance and living unapologetically, all wrapped in groovy Afrobeats energy perfect for your playlist.

In the video, directed by Mr. Moe Musa, Tiwa Savage is the life of the party, dancing and vibing alongside a group of ladies who bring the energy to match the track’s rhythm.

Watch the video below:

