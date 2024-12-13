Watch Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington Share the Secrets Behind Their Creative Bond

When two Hollywood powerhouses like Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington sit down for an honest, heartfelt chat, you know it’s going to be worth watching. Their recent conversation for People Magazine delivered just that—a delightful mix of laughs, admiration, and deeper reflections on their craft and creative journeys.

From funny first impressions to stories about personal growth and the lasting influence of legends like Sidney Poitier, this chat gave us an intimate glimpse into their world—and their friendship.

Tyler kicked things off with a humorous recollection of his first encounter with Kerry. Or rather, the first time he “heard” her. He admitted that her voice made an impression long before he actually saw her. “My first memory of meeting Kerry Washington was how loud she was. I just remember hearing your voice before I saw your face,” Tyler joked.

Kerry couldn’t help but laugh before sharing her own admiration for Tyler. Reflecting on his work ethic and directorial approach, she offered a glowing tribute to his leadership. “I was so moved and inspired by your elegant leadership. I have never seen a director so dignified and respectful of themselves. I was really blown away by the dignity you walked with in the world,” she said.

The conversation also took an introspective turn when Tyler spoke about the late Sidney Poitier, a legendary actor who shaped his creative philosophy. Tyler’s reflections highlighted how deeply Poitier’s legacy influences his work today, including his latest project with Kerry, “The Six Triple Eight.”

This isn’t the first time Tyler and Kerry have worked together. Their collaborative journey spans three films: “For Colored Girls,” “Peeples,” and more. Their friendship and mutual respect are the threads that tie their work together, making their projects as impactful as they are memorable.

Watch their full conversation below: