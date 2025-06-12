Kehinde Ajose: Business-Saving Lessons for Nigerian Entrepreneurs in Tyler Perry’s Straw

Every person and business has a breaking point. A moment when the pressures become unbearable, the challenges insurmountable. The last straw. In Tyler Perry’s gripping film, Straw, this rough moment pushes a single mother, Janiyah (Taraji P. Henson), into a desperate act that holds an entire city captive. Though a work of fiction, her story holds a mirror to our world, offering an astonishingly practical playbook for navigating the high-pressure environment of Nigerian commerce.

In the busy, high-stakes arena of Nigerian business, leaders and brands face their own last straw moments daily: a sudden market shift, a supply chain collapse, a social media crisis, or the relentless weight of competition. The lessons embedded in Janiyah’s ordeal, on storytelling, empathy, negotiation and community, are not just theoretical concepts; they are essential survival strategies.

From Invisibility to Influence

At the beginning of her crisis, Janiyah is invisible. Her suffering lives in the shadows, unnoticed. No one helps because no one knows. But the moment her story is told—first to one person, then to many—everything shifts. Her voice gains weight. Her experience gains meaning. Visibility brings power.

In many ways, Nigerian brands face a similar truth. In a country where the spoken word has always been a bridge, where oral tradition weaves communities together, stories are how you cut through the noise. You don’t win hearts by simply shouting louder. You win by speaking to something deeper.

The brands that understand this rise above the rest. In Nigeria, where every marketplace hums with conversation and every family gathering sparks tales of triumph and struggle, storytelling is survival. It’s how brands, like people, are seen. And to be seen is to matter.

Empathy as Social Currency

The standoff in Straw de-escalates not through force, but through empathy. When her male colleagues are ready to storm the bank, Detective Kay Raymond insists on a different approach, telling them, “This isn’t just a suspect, this is a woman whose world has caved in. We handle this with care, or we lose her.” She chooses to see the person, not just the problem.

In a service-driven economy like Nigeria’s, empathy drives loyalty. It’s the bank teller who takes an extra minute to help an elderly customer, the delivery rider who calls to confirm a location, or the tech company that designs its interface for users with limited digital literacy. This approach builds a deep, emotional connection that price discounts can never replicate.

Building Trust in a ‘Show Me’ Culture

Trust is fragile in Nigeria, a market with a “show me, don’t tell me” culture born from years of scepticism. In Straw, the bank manager, Nicole, wins Janiyah’s trust not with false promises, but with vulnerable honesty. Even when Nicole had the opportunity to escape, she experienced those moments with Janiyah till the very end. This act of solidarity is more powerful than any assurance.

For businesses, this means radical transparency. When things go wrong, a service outage, a product recall, or a delayed delivery, owning it openly builds more trust than a vague apology or silence. Nigerian entrepreneurs who share their struggles on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn often build fiercely loyal followings because their vulnerability makes them relatable and trustworthy.

Asking for What You Want

Even in her distressed state, Janiyah demonstrates a crucial skill: she negotiates. Pushed to her limit, she becomes startlingly clear about her demands: “Get that cop out of my face! The one from the street. I will only talk to her. The woman on the phone.”

She identifies her problem, names her terms, and chooses her counterpart. This is a masterclass in negotiation, a skill essential for survival from haggling in Balogun Market to closing a deal in a Victoria Island boardroom.

Janiyah knew her immediate anxiety was fueled by the aggressive officer. His removal was her non-negotiable. In business, you must identify your bottom line. Her demands were specific and actionable. In business, vague requests are easily dismissed. Be clear about what you want and why you deserve it.

Janiyah’s leverage was the hostages. A business’s leverage is its unique value. Understand it and articulate it to build strength in any negotiation.

The Power of the ‘Aso Ebi’ Mindset

The film’s resolution hinges on an unlikely collaboration between Janiyah, Detective Raymond, and Nicole (the bank manager), three women from different worlds who form an impromptu village to solve a crisis. This reflects the Nigerian spirit of community, seen in everything from cooperative societies (“Ajo”) to the unifying force of Aso Ebi at social functions.

This Aso Ebi mindset, a spirit of collective identity and shared purpose, is a powerful business strategy. Nigeria’s most successful sectors, from Nollywood to the Yaba tech hub, thrive on collaboration. Banks partner with fintechs, artists feature each other, and entrepreneurs form powerful support networks. These alliances create resilient ecosystems that can withstand market shocks far better than any single entity could alone.

From Spectators to Stakeholders

Perhaps, the film’s most powerful visual is the crowd that gathers outside the bank. When they hear Janiyah’s story, they begin to chant her name. Echoing her earlier cry of being invisible, their chant signals a transformation: they are no longer just an audience; they are a community of advocates.

This is the pinnacle of brand building. The goal is to cultivate a community so invested that they become your staunchest defenders. This is earned through genuine engagement, sponsoring local events, championing social causes, or simply showing that your business truly cares about the community it serves. When your brand has “their back,” your community will have yours. This reservoir of goodwill is more valuable than any marketing budget, providing a safety net of support when you inevitably face your own “last straw” moment.

Visibility and Narrative Control in this Age

The hostage crisis becomes a city-wide event the moment a hostage begins live-streaming from inside the bank. This act of citizen journalism instantly bypasses official channels and creates a public narrative sympathetic to Janiyah.

Every Nigerian business now operates in this reality. Every customer with a smartphone is a potential broadcaster. An encounter with an overzealous security guard, a moment of brilliant customer service, or a faulty product can all be broadcast to millions before you can issue a press release or address your customers. This demands proactive narrative management. Use the same tools to tell your own story. Go live, engage directly with your audience, and operate with the understanding that your brand is always on stage.