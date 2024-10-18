Tiwa Savage Delivers Her Latest Track: Listen to “Forgiveness”

After weeks of anticipation, Tiwa Savage has finally dropped her latest track, “Forgiveness.” This marks her first major single release of the year, adding another chapter to her already impressive 2024.

In May, Tiwa made her film debut with “Water & Garri,” which also featured a star-studded soundtrack including the likes of Asa, The Cavemen, Ayra Starr, Olamide, and Young Jonn. The multi-talented star has also been featured on Simi’s “Men Are Crazy” and Timaya’s “In My Head.”

Now, with “Forgiveness” hitting the airwaves, could a new album be on the horizon? Only time will tell.

Listen to “Forgiveness” below