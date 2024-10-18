Lojay’s Double Drop: Romantic Vibes in “Falling” & Luxe Living in “Unleash”

Connect with us

Following his collaboration with Sarz on the single, “Billions” in May, afro fusion artist “Lojay” is back with not one but two fresh singles, “Falling” and “Unleash.”

In “Falling,” Lojay taps into his romantic side, serenading his lover with promises of shared adventures and deep affection. The track is filled with longing and the sweet vulnerability of falling in love, as he hopes the feelings are mutual. It’s a smooth, heartfelt song that highlights the thrill and uncertainty of love.

On the flip side, “Unleash” shifts gears to a more fast-paced, high-life narrative. Lojay reflects on the pressures of maintaining a luxurious lifestyle while navigating challenges like mounting bills, enemies, and the need to keep up appearances in a world where much is artificial. Despite the hurdles, Lojay remains unshaken, ready to “unleash” his confidence and power whenever necessary.

“Falling” is produced by Louddaaa, P.Priime, godOmarr, Dayo Grey and others, while “Unleash” has production credits from Moon Willis, Sarz, Henry Durham and more.

Stream “Falling and “Unleash” below:

