Sarz & Lojay Are Back with a New Single “Billions” | Watch

Published

7 hours ago

 on

After 3 years, producer Sarz and afro-fusion artist Lojay are back with a new single, “Billions.” This marks their first official collaboration of 2024.

The duo are well known for their 2021 collaborative EP “LV N ATTN, which had hit songs like Tonongo” and “Monalisa.” The following year, “Monalisa” got a remix featuring R&B superstar Chris Brown.

“Billions” promises to be another banger, and to visually complement the song, Sarz and Lojay have released a performance video directed by Kelvin Jones.

Watch here:

