Lojay & Odeal’s ‘Mwah’ Hits All the Right Notes of Desire and Energy

Two months after dropping ‘Somebody like You,’ Lojay is back with a fresh new single titled ‘Mwah,’ this time teaming up with R&B singer Odeal.The track is a sultry, playful ode to a woman who’s bold, confident, and impossible to ignore. From the very first line, Lojay and Odeal let us into a world of deep attraction — one where scent, presence, and energy stir something undeniable. “Swing my way with your cinnamon fragrance” and “I don fall in love with your body” aren’t just lyrics; they’re vivid moments that paint a picture of someone unforgettable.

But there’s more to her than beauty and allure. Beneath the charm lies a little chaos — the kind that keeps things interesting. “But girl, you’re trouble,” they sing, hinting at the thrill of falling for someone who’s as fiery as she is irresistible.

‘Mwah’ is not just a song; it’s a mood. And it comes with a visualiser that captures the vibe perfectly.

Watch it below.