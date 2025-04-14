Connect with us

BN TV Music

Lojay & Odeal’s 'Mwah' Hits All the Right Notes of Desire and Energy

BN TV Inspired Music Scoop

“Olamide Signed Me on WhatsApp” – Fireboy DML Talks Music & the Message That Changed Everything

BN TV Music Scoop

This Video of Tyla Busting Moves to Uncle Waffles' 'Zenzele' Has Us on Our Feet

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade’s 'You Are' is the Sonic Core of the Animated Series 'Iyanu' | Watch

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

This Civil Wedding Video of Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Is the Definition of Real Romance

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML Are in Their Lover Boy Era with 'Angelina'

BN TV Scoop Weddings

Get in Here! Dimma Umeh’s Wedding Prep Vlog Is Full of Style & Sweet Moments

BN TV Relationships

Before the ‘Yes’: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Get Real About Marriage Decisions

BN TV Cuisine

This Duck Stew by Ivan Eats Is What Comfort Tastes Like

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV

Lojay & Odeal’s ‘Mwah’ Hits All the Right Notes of Desire and Energy

With ‘Mwah,’ Lojay and Odeal bring sultry vibes and playful energy to a track about intense attraction.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Two months after dropping Somebody like You,’ Lojay is back with a fresh new single titled ‘Mwah,’ this time teaming up with R&B singer Odeal.The track is a sultry, playful ode to a woman who’s bold, confident, and impossible to ignore. From the very first line, Lojay and Odeal let us into a world of deep attraction — one where scent, presence, and energy stir something undeniable. “Swing my way with your cinnamon fragrance” and “I don fall in love with your body” aren’t just lyrics; they’re vivid moments that paint a picture of someone unforgettable.

But there’s more to her than beauty and allure. Beneath the charm lies a little chaos — the kind that keeps things interesting. “But girl, you’re trouble,” they sing, hinting at the thrill of falling for someone who’s as fiery as she is irresistible.

‘Mwah’ is not just a song; it’s a mood. And it comes with a visualiser that captures the vibe perfectly.

Watch it below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php