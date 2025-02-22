Watch Lojay & His Love Interest Dance Through Emotion in the “Somebody Like You” Visualiser

Connect with us

The visualiser for Lojay‘s “Somebody Like You” is out, and it’s a perfect match for the song’s emotional depth. Set in a serene, almost dreamlike setting, Lojay and his love interest share an intimate dance by the ocean, with a breathtaking sunset in the background.

“Somebody Like You” is a reflective and emotional song about longing for love, navigating past heartbreak, and searching for a connection that fills the void. The video adds an extra layer to the song, making the emotions feel even more real and relatable.

Watch the music video for “Somebody Like You” below.

