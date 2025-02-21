Connect with us

Music

Lojay Gets Real About Love & Late-Night Regrets in 'Somebody Like You'

Music

Sunmisola Agbebi Invites Us to Worship with Her New Album "Glory"

Inspired Music

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Snag NAACP Awards in Music and Film

Music Style

Joeboy's Monochrome Green Suit is the Bold Fashion Statement We Love 

BN TV Music

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

Music

Seyi Vibez Opens the Year with "Children of Africa" EP

BN TV Music

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for "No Love In Lagos"

Living Music Scoop Style

Moses Bliss Rings in 30 in Grand Style with a Regal Red & Gold Agbada

Inspired Music Scoop

Tems at F1, Ayra Starr’s Double MOBO Win, Tyla's Vogue Cover—The Girls Are Winning! 

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with "By Your Mercy," a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

Music

Lojay Gets Real About Love & Late-Night Regrets in ‘Somebody Like You’

Lojay dives deep into love and longing in ‘Somebody Like You,’ a soulful track filled with nostalgia and raw emotion.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Fresh off the release of his two-track drop, Lojay returns with a brand-new single, ‘Somebody Like You‘—a reflective and emotional song about longing for love, navigating past heartbreak, and searching for a connection that fills the void.

The track opens with a nostalgic memory of Summertime in Abuja, where Lojay recalls moments of closeness with someone he once loved. He reminisces about the simplicity of their bond before things grew complicated (Reliving the simpler days when we had no shame in abundance), setting the tone for a song filled with yearning and introspection.

Somebody Like You carries a melancholic yet soulful energy, capturing the highs and lows of love and the constant pursuit of something real. With his signature delivery and evocative storytelling, Lojay makes every line hit close to home.

Listen to ‘Somebody Like You’ below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php