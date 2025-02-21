Lojay Gets Real About Love & Late-Night Regrets in ‘Somebody Like You’

Fresh off the release of his two-track drop, Lojay returns with a brand-new single, ‘Somebody Like You‘—a reflective and emotional song about longing for love, navigating past heartbreak, and searching for a connection that fills the void.

The track opens with a nostalgic memory of Summertime in Abuja, where Lojay recalls moments of closeness with someone he once loved. He reminisces about the simplicity of their bond before things grew complicated (Reliving the simpler days when we had no shame in abundance), setting the tone for a song filled with yearning and introspection.

Somebody Like You carries a melancholic yet soulful energy, capturing the highs and lows of love and the constant pursuit of something real. With his signature delivery and evocative storytelling, Lojay makes every line hit close to home.

Listen to ‘Somebody Like You’ below