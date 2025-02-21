Connect with us

Sunmisola Agbebi Invites Us to Worship with Her New Album "Glory"

Gospel artist, Sunmisola Agbebi, has released her highly anticipated album “Glory,” a collection of worship songs that reflect faith, surrender, and devotion. Sharing the heart behind the project, she said, “This is more than just songs, it’s a sound of worship, a cry of surrender, and a declaration of God’s faithfulness. Get ready to encounter His presence like never before!”

The album features a mix of previously released and new tracks, each carrying a unique message of worship. “Adun,” which she released earlier with her husband Yinka Okeleye, is a heartfelt song of gratitude, celebrating Jesus as the source of joy and sweetness in life. “Holy Spirit” expresses deep love and appreciation for God’s presence.

Other songs on the album include “Arise,” “Aileyipada,” “Awamaridi,” “Awatide,” and “B’ola” (Swahili Version), each contributing to the album’s theme of worship and surrender.

Listen below.

