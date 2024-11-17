Connect with us

Sunmisola Agbebi’s “Holy Spirit” Video: A Beautiful Reminder of God’s Love | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Worship has a unique way of bringing peace, reminding us of the love that holds us up every day. Sunmisola Agbebi’s new video for “Holy Spirit” captures this essence perfectly.

Directed by Akhabue Evans iMB and produced by Daniel Johnson of Koraleclasik, the video is as powerful as the song itself. “Holy Spirit” is an expression of love and appreciation to God, with lyrics that reflect deep devotion: “Before I knew you, you loved me, Lord, before my first breath, you died for me.”

This song is more than music—it’s an invitation to pause, reflect, and worship. Sunmisola’s vocals and the serene visuals come together to create an atmosphere that feels personal and sacred.

Watch “Holy Spirit” by Sunmisola Agbebi below

 

