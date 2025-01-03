Sweet Spot
They Were Two, Now They’re Three – Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye’s Baby is Here
Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye have entered the new year with hearts full of gratitude and excitement. The gospel singer couple, who recently shared their adorable pregnancy photos, shared a black-and-white photo, featuring their hands intertwined with a third little hand on Instagram.
They also took the opportunity to send a heartfelt New Year prayer to their followers:
Entered 2024 as 2
Entering 2025 as 3
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL
MAY JESUS CAUSE YOUR LIFE TO EXPERIENCE SWEETNESS IN THIS NEW YEAR.
Check out the heartwarming photos below:
