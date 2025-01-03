Connect with us

Sweet Spot

They Were Two, Now They're Three – Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye’s Baby is Here

Sweet Spot Weddings

Etinosa & Bennett's Igbo-Delta Trad Was a Fine Blend of Love and Culture

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ebube and Chinanu's Fairytale Began at a Job Interview!

Sweet Spot

Joseph and Adaeze Yobo Celebrate 15 Years of Love

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Family Friends to Lovers! Here's How Shirley & Odafe's Journey Began

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Named Harper’s Bazaar España’s Woman of the Year in Literature

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Share Sweet Baby Bump Photos – Simply Beautiful!

Living Sweet Spot

Richard Mofe-Damijo and His Wife Jumobi Celebrate 24 Years of Love

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Uche Jombo Rings in Another Year with Love, Gratitude & a Stunning Dress

Sweet Spot

They Were Two, Now They’re Three – Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye’s Baby is Here

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye have entered the new year with hearts full of gratitude and excitement. The gospel singer couple, who recently shared their adorable pregnancy photos, shared a black-and-white photo, featuring their hands intertwined with a third little hand on Instagram.

They also took the opportunity to send a heartfelt New Year prayer to their followers:

Entered 2024 as 2

Entering 2025 as 3

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL 

MAY JESUS CAUSE YOUR LIFE TO EXPERIENCE SWEETNESS IN THIS NEW YEAR.

Check out the heartwarming photos below:

Did you see the beautiful message Yinka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yinka Okeleye (@yinka_okeleye)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php