Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Celebrate God's Sweetness in "Adun" – Watch the Video

Watch Tyla's Live Performance of "Push 2 Start" from Her South Africa Tour

Joe Mettle Closes the Year with a Stirring Song of Thanksgiving

Pelumi Deborah's Special Version of "Omo'ba" Will Speak to Your Spirit

Listen to the Acoustic Version of Sunmisola Agbebi's "Koseunti"

Why Settle for Regular Jollof When You Can Try Velvety Foodies’ Asun Jollof?

Luna Interviews Dad John Legend About His New Kids Album – And it's Absolutely Adorable

Jackie Aina Reps Black Excellence at This Year's White House Christmas Party

Rema Brings Bold Creativity to ‘Ozeba’ Music Video | Watch

Family Drama Unfolds in Episode 3 of 'A Heart on The Line' as Yomi Faces Rejection Again

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following the release of the acoustic version of her track “Koseunti,” Sunmisola Agbebi returns with another powerful song, “Adun,” and this time, she’s joined by her husband, Yinka Okeleye, to share the good news of God’s sweetness.

“Adun” is a heartfelt gospel song that expresses deep gratitude and worship for Jesus, celebrating Him as the source of joy and sweetness in life. The lyrics highlight His sustaining power, boundless grace, and the beauty He brings while reflecting on His unwavering presence and love.

In the track, Sunmisola and Yinka lovingly acknowledge Jesus as their defender and sustainer, using affectionate terms like “My Sweet Daddy” and “My Friend” to praise Him.

The accompanying video beautifully captures the couple dancing and praising God in gratitude, radiating joy and thankfulness.

Watch the uplifting video below:

