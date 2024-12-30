Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Celebrate God’s Sweetness in “Adun” – Watch the Video

Following the release of the acoustic version of her track “Koseunti,” Sunmisola Agbebi returns with another powerful song, “Adun,” and this time, she’s joined by her husband, Yinka Okeleye, to share the good news of God’s sweetness.

“Adun” is a heartfelt gospel song that expresses deep gratitude and worship for Jesus, celebrating Him as the source of joy and sweetness in life. The lyrics highlight His sustaining power, boundless grace, and the beauty He brings while reflecting on His unwavering presence and love.

In the track, Sunmisola and Yinka lovingly acknowledge Jesus as their defender and sustainer, using affectionate terms like “My Sweet Daddy” and “My Friend” to praise Him.

The accompanying video beautifully captures the couple dancing and praising God in gratitude, radiating joy and thankfulness.

Watch the uplifting video below: