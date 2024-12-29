Connect with us

Watch Tyla’s Live Performance of “Push 2 Start” from Her South Africa Tour

Tyla recently brought the house down in her home country, South Africa, during her sold-out two-city tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist thrilled audiences with electrifying live performances of her biggest hits, including “Push 2 Start,” the second track from the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album, “Tyla.”

If you couldn’t catch her live in South Africa, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

Watch a clip of her captivating performance below.

