Tyla Adds New Layers to Her Debut Album with the Release of “Tyla +” Deluxe Edition

Tyla’s journey to becoming a global pop sensation is deeply rooted in her African identity. “I’ve always wanted to be a pop star, but beyond that, I wanted to be an African pop star,” Tyla tells Apple Music on the release of the deluxe edition of her debut album “Tyla +.”

Seven months ago, she dropped her self-titled debut album “Tyla,” which featured chart-topping hits like “Water” (Grammy-winning single for Best African Music Performance, also featuring a remix with Travis Scott), “On and On,” and “Truth or Dare.”

Now, with the deluxe version, she expands her creative horizons by adding three new tracks—“Shake Ya,” “Push 2 Start,” and “Back to You”—and collaborating with fellow South African artists Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Ez Maestro.

“Since I started experimenting with amapiano, I just feel like it’s really helped me get to this point where I created something that is fresh and new, but still familiar and comes from home,” Tyla said, reflecting on the album’s direction. “It’s the sound of Africa, and it’s something that I couldn’t be more proud about.”

Although the project features contributions from global producers like Sammy Soso, Mocha, Believve, Rayo, and Sir Nolan, Tyla was intentional about keeping the essence of her homeland. “It was important to bring some to South Africa, “so when we get in the studio, they have context. Some people that try amapiano stand so watered down, it’s cringey. So even though I am mixing it with pop and R&B, I didn’t want it to sound watered down. Music is our everything in Africa. The way we speak, the way we dance, literally, our dance moves-they come so naturally. It’s just in us. It’s our essence.”

