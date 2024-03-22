Tyla Treats Fans to Her Self-Titled Debut Album “Tyla” + Three Music Videos

South African star Tyla, who has been teasing her debut album “Tyla” since late last year, finally dropped it on March 22nd this year.

The album, released on Fax and Epic Records, features collaborations with a star-studded line-up including Nigerian superstar Tems, American rapper Gunna, singer and actress Becky G, and rapper/singer/producer Travis Scott.

The album consists of 14 tracks and was preceded by some singles, including “Water,” (Grammy-winning single for Best African Music Performance, also featuring a remix with Travis Scott), “On and On,” and “Truth or Dare.”

Tyla further treats fans to three music videos from the album, including “Art,” “No. 1,” and “Intro.”

Watch “Art“

Watch the lyric video of “No. 1” featuring Tems

Watch the lyric video “Intro” featuring Kelvin Momo

Stream “Tyla” here.