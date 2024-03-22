Connect with us

Tyla Treats Fans to Her Self-Titled Debut Album "Tyla" + Three Music Videos

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

Baba Dee Opens up on Music, Sound Sultan & Leaving Nigeria on Teju Babyface's Podcast 

New Video: Taves - Folake

Cuppy is Back with the Music Video for “Wale” featuring Wyclef Jean

Wedding Bells? A Baby? Watch Episode 6 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Efe Food Kitchen Is Out With A Spicy Nkwobi Recipe We Think You’ll Love

Episode 9 (S1) of "Dear Diane" is about Lies, Secrets & Karma | Watch

Kcee & One Republic Flaunt their Dance Skills in the New Visuals for "Ojapiano" Remix

Timini Egbuson Talks New Projects, Relationship Status & More on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

South African star Tyla, who has been teasing her debut album “Tyla” since late last year, finally dropped it on March 22nd this year.

The album, released on Fax and Epic Records, features collaborations with a star-studded line-up including Nigerian superstar Tems, American rapper Gunna, singer and actress Becky G, and rapper/singer/producer Travis Scott.

The album consists of 14 tracks and was preceded by some singles, including “Water,” (Grammy-winning single for Best African Music Performance, also featuring a remix with Travis Scott), “On and On,” and “Truth or Dare.”

Tyla further treats fans to three music videos from the album, including “Art,” “No. 1,” and “Intro.”

Watch “Art

Watch the lyric video of “No. 1” featuring Tems

Watch the lyric video “Intro” featuring Kelvin Momo

Stream “Tyla” here.

