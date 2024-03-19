Tyla teams up with Travis Scott for the Music Video & Remix of “Water”

Ahead of her debut album release this week, South African music star, Tyla has dropped the music video for the remix of her hit song “Water,” featuring American rapper, singer, and record producer Travis Scott.

The Grammy Award-winning song “Water” was released last year in July, and it became a global hit, topping the charts across sixteen countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. In February, it won the Best African Music Performance award at the Grammys.

Tyla has also revealed that her album will be out this Friday, March 22, 2024.

Watch the video: