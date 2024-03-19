Watch: Ebele Udoh-Grant Chats with Omon Odike on Fashion & Tech on “Omon’s Couch”

In this episode of “Omon’s Couch,” Ebele Udoh-Grant, the founder of African Designers Mall, an e-commerce platform that connects fashion and art entrepreneurs with the global market, joins Omon Odike and shares her inspiration for fusing fashion and tech.

The ELOY and La Mode’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2019 and 2022 also discuss her mission to transform quality assurance in Africa’s fashion landscape.

Watch