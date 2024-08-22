Ifeoma Monye Shares Insights on Consulting & Social Entrepreneurship on “Omon’s Couch”

On today’s episode of “Omon’s Couch,” Omon Odike sits down with Ifeoma Monye, a seasoned strategist and operations management expert with over 20 years of experience. Ifeoma serves as an associate partner at Ciuci Consulting, a leading strategy and consumer intelligence firm. She oversees all business operations and leads key projects in both the UK and Nigeria offices.

In this insightful interview, Ifeoma opens up about her consulting journey and her impactful work as a social entrepreneur. She shares how she transformed some of her most challenging life experiences into actionable solutions for improving maternal healthcare in Nigeria.

Watch the full interview below: