Derin Adefulu Talks Career Clarity, Success & Personal Branding on ‘Omon’s Couch’

On this episode of “Omon’s Couch,” Omon Odike sits down with Derin Adefulu, the Executive Head of Corporate Governance at Old Mutual Nigeria. As an accomplished legal professional specialising in commercial law, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance, Derin shares her thoughts on navigating the complexities of career and leadership.

During their conversation, Derin emphasises the importance of finding career clarity, particularly in an ever-evolving landscape. She candidly reflects on the perception challenges she has encountered throughout her professional journey, offering valuable insights into how these experiences have shaped her growth.

Derin also explores several other key topics, from balancing multiple roles within a company to maintaining transparency and integrity. She provides actionable tips for career success, including how to align company culture with human resource management, build visibility through personal branding, and become a top player in corporate Nigeria.

Watch below: