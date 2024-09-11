Watch Tems Light Up the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ & Discuss Afrobeats on ‘The Breakfast Club’

While still on her “Born In The Wild” tour, Tems treated the audience with a mesmerising performance of “Burning” on the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ The Grammy Award-winning artist delivered a live rendition of the track from her debut studio album “Born In The Wild.”

In addition to her stunning performance, Tems appeared on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ where she discussed the origins of Afrobeats, the rappers who influenced her sound, and her journey from taking music seriously to investing in her career. She also shared insights into her rise to fame and how she navigates the industry’s rumours.

Tems kicked off her tour on June 12 in London, following the release of her album. Since then, she has graced stages in the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, the USA, and Canada. The tour is set to conclude in Australia on November 15.

Check out her live performance of “Burning” below:

Watch her on ‘The Breakfast Club’ show