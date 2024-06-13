Connect with us

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

It was an unforgettable Wednesday night yesterday at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo, as the superstar Tems lit up the stage with an electrifying live performance, delivering non-stop previously released hit singles and new tracks from her debut studio album, “Born In The Wild.”

Tems turned up for the show of her first world tour wearing a Ferrari-red, glittering custom SRVC dress. The setlist kicked off with “Gangsta,” the eighth track on the album, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. The energy soared as she seamlessly transitioned into the upbeat “Wickedest” and then “Turn Me Up.”

Later, with the declaration “Let’s keep the crazy phase going!”, the crowd roared in anticipation as she performed throwback tracks “Crazy Tings” and “Replay.” Tems maintained the momentum with “T-Unit” and “Wait For You,” both from her debut album.

To wrap up the show, she performed the hit tracks, “Love Me Jeje,” “Essence” and “Me & You.” Just when it seemed the celebration was over, Tems’ team surprised her onstage with a special birthday celebration.

The tour continues its journey to Paris, France, on June 15th.

Watch her show here:

See more highlights from the show:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Muyiwa Awoniyi (@donawon)

