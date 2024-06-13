Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
National Risk Compendium 3.0
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium (University of Lagos)
RSVP: HERE.
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Puppet Master – Game of Influence
Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
The Flex: Lagos Edition
Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 1 Amore St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Luxe PRIV8 Movie Night
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 9 PM
Venue: Bisola Durosinmi Etti Drive, 10b The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
CUFS Retro Revival
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue:Covenant University, Sango Ota
RSVP: HERE
Marketers Therapy 3.0
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Eridan Space, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE
King of The Ring 3.0
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: OMEGA EVENTS ARENA, IBB BOULEVARD, MINISTER’S HILL, Maitama, Abuja 900271
RSVP: HERE
Playground
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Wave Beach Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
LinkedIn Local Lagos 2024
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The G.R.O.W Conference 4.0
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 8:30 AM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Breakfast With Eizu
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Eko Hotel
RSVP: HERE
MollyCoddles’ Father’s Day Treat With Art Therapy
Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: The Garden Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE
No Gree For Anybaga – A Play
Date: Monday, June 17, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Agip Hall, MUSON Centre 8/9 Marina, Onikan, Lagos, 4aa Force Rd, Lagos Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
WYA
Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Stone cafe ringroad
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.