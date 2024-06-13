BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don't miss out on any fun.

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos



National Risk Compendium 3.0

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium (University of Lagos)

RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Puppet Master – Game of Influence

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

The Flex: Lagos Edition

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: 1 Amore St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos 106104, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The Luxe PRIV8 Movie Night

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 9 PM

Venue: Bisola Durosinmi Etti Drive, 10b The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

CUFS Retro Revival

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue:Covenant University, Sango Ota

RSVP: HERE



Marketers Therapy 3.0

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Eridan Space, Ikeja

RSVP: HERE

King of The Ring 3.0

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: OMEGA EVENTS ARENA, IBB BOULEVARD, MINISTER’S HILL, Maitama, Abuja 900271

RSVP: HERE

Playground Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Wave Beach Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Breakfast With Eizu

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel

RSVP: HERE



MollyCoddles’ Father’s Day Treat With Art Therapy Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024 Time: 11 AM Venue: Mollycoddle, Plot 5, 117, T.F Kuboye street, Marwa, Lagos RSVP: HERE

Our Brother’s Wedding

Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Art Therapy at Boardroom

Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024

Time: 2 PM

RSVP: HERE



No Gree For Anybaga – A Play

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Agip Hall, MUSON Centre 8/9 Marina, Onikan, Lagos, 4aa Force Rd, Lagos Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

WYA

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Stone cafe ringroad

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.