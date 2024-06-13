Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

Events Promotions

Join the Fun and Experience Magic with Nigerian Idol Stars Live at TECNO Flagship Store!

Events News Promotions

Unlock Your Potential: Join Dr. Abiola Salami's International Leadership Bootcamp 2.0

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

Events Movies Promotions

Infinix and IMAX Team up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere in Nigeria

Events Promotions

PUMA Nigeria supports Troost-Ekong’s charity match, highlighting its commitment to football in Nigeria

Events Promotions

A Commitment to Empowerment: Sanlam Nigeria Hosts her Maiden Children's Day FunFair!

Events Promotions

From Lagos with Love: Mastercard’s Priceless UEFA Champions League Final Experience

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos


National Risk Compendium 3.0

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium (University of Lagos)
RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Puppet Master – Game of Influence 

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

The Flex: Lagos Edition 

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 1 Amore St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The Luxe PRIV8 Movie Night

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 9 PM
VenueBisola Durosinmi Etti Drive, 10b The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

CUFS Retro Revival 

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue:Covenant University, Sango Ota
RSVP: HERE


Marketers Therapy 3.0

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 10 AM
VenueEridan Space, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE

King of The Ring 3.0

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: OMEGA EVENTS ARENA, IBB BOULEVARD, MINISTER’S HILL, Maitama, Abuja 900271
RSVP: HERE

Playground 

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 4 PM
VenueWave Beach Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

LinkedIn Local Lagos 2024

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


The G.R.O.W Conference 4.0

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 8:30 AM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Breakfast With Eizu

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
VenueEko Hotel
RSVP: HERE


MollyCoddles’ Father’s Day Treat With Art Therapy
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Mollycoddle, Plot 5, 117, T.F Kuboye street, Marwa, Lagos
RSVPHERE
Our Brother’s Wedding 

Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: The Garden Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE

Art Therapy at Boardroom
Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024
Time: 2 PM
RSVP: HERE


No Gree For Anybaga – A Play

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Agip Hall, MUSON Centre 8/9 Marina, Onikan, Lagos, 4aa Force Rd, Lagos Island, Lagos
RSVPHERE

WYA

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueStone cafe ringroad
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi

Dammy Ojikutu: Grieving The Death of My Mother
css.php