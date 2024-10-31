Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI
Date: Friday, November 1 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
UNCLE BUBU’S PRE DRINKS FRIDAY
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Bolivar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
PREGAME FRIDAYS WITH COCO
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: No 4, A.J Marinho Drive, VI, Lagos
RSVP: FREE
Port Harcourt Poetry Festival
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: The Azny Place, GRA, Port Harcourt.
RSVP: HERE
Art X Lagos
Venue: The Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Convention Center, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos
Abuja Flag Football Season 7
Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
Time: 12:30 PM
Venue: El- Amin International School. 1, Gurara Street, Off Ibrahim Babangida Blvd, Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.