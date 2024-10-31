Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Design Week Lagos Transforms the City with a Showcase of Innovation, Creativity, and Talent

Events Living Promotions

Discover the GIVO Ajah Center, Launched on the International Day of Climate Action in Lagos

Events Promotions

Sterling Bank and Made By Nigerians Collaborate for Manifold Lagos: A Showcase of Art, Culture, and Inclusion

Events News Promotions TRAVEL

Dorcas Takes Us Through the Highlights of CANEX Weekend 2024: A Celebration of African Creativity

Events Promotions

TECNO Powers 12-Hour Gaming Extravaganza with the Indefatigable SPARK 30 Pro | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

Goldberg Brings a Refreshing Twist to the 2024 Goge Africa Experience

BN TV Culture Events Music News Style

Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

Events Inspired Promotions

Get ready to Boss Up! Ashmusy Foundation empowers Young Female Nigerian Entrpreneurs

Events Promotions

UNN Soars Higher as The Human Race Foundation Alumni gives back with an Infrastructure Upgrade

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, November 1 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

UNCLE BUBU’S PRE DRINKS FRIDAY

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Bolivar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: HERE


PREGAME FRIDAYS WITH COCO

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: No 4, A.J Marinho Drive, VI, Lagos
RSVP: FREE



Port Harcourt Poetry Festival

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: The Azny Place, GRA, Port Harcourt.
RSVP: HERE


Art X Lagos

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: The Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Convention Center, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Abuja Flag Football Season 7

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
Time: 12:30 PM
Venue: El- Amin International School. 1, Gurara Street, Off Ibrahim Babangida Blvd, Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php