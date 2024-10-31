Connect with us

Sterling Bank and Made By Nigerians Collaborate for Manifold Lagos: A Showcase of Art, Culture, and Inclusion

Design Week Lagos Transforms the City with a Showcase of Innovation, Creativity, and Talent

Discover the GIVO Ajah Center, Launched on the International Day of Climate Action in Lagos

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Dorcas Takes Us Through the Highlights of CANEX Weekend 2024: A Celebration of African Creativity

TECNO Powers 12-Hour Gaming Extravaganza with the Indefatigable SPARK 30 Pro | Get the Scoop

Goldberg Brings a Refreshing Twist to the 2024 Goge Africa Experience

Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

Get ready to Boss Up! Ashmusy Foundation empowers Young Female Nigerian Entrpreneurs

UNN Soars Higher as The Human Race Foundation Alumni gives back with an Infrastructure Upgrade

Sterling Bank, in collaboration with Made By Nigerians (MBN), proudly partners with FF Projects to present Manifold Lagos, an exhibition spotlighting the creativity of 23 black female artists. Taking place at Alara Lagos from October 28 to November 3, the event explores themes of homecoming and gathering, bringing together artists, collectors, and cultural influencers from around the world.

We are thrilled to support this groundbreaking exhibition, which aligns with our mission of promoting creativity, entrepreneurship, and inclusion,” said Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank.

In addition to breathtaking artworks, attendees at Manifold Lagos can immerse themselves in a variety of engaging experiences, including interactive installations, live art demonstrations, and panel discussions with artists and thought leaders.

MBN, which aims to celebrate Nigerian talent, provides platforms for creatives to thrive locally and globally. This partnership reflects Sterling Bank’s commitment to gender equity and social responsibility, resonating with millennial and Gen Z audiences who value cultural representation.

Join them at Alara Lagos for an unforgettable showcase of art, culture, and community. Follow @mbn_hq on all social media platforms for exclusive updates and highlights throughout the event!

#ManifoldLagos #MBN #SterlingBank #CreativityUnlocked #SupportTheArts #MadeByNigerians

