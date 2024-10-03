Connect with us

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Lagos Fashion Week Returns This Month with the Theme 'COMMUNE'

TECNO Triumphs: Two Major Awards at the 2024 Marketing Edge Ceremony

Revolutionizing Vlogging: Infinix Unveils Zero Flip with 4K Front & Rear Cameras and GoPro Connectivity

Green Innovation & Digital Transformation: A Lecture hosted by the Nigeria-Britain Association | See more

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer’s Bride Premieres in Style

It was a Night of Glitz, Glam and Gold at the Launch of the Rabanne's New Fragrance; "Million Gold for Her"

Lord’s Dry Gin Unveils Rebrand and Celebrates Emerging Icons at 2024 Achievers Awards

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association to Celebrate 20 Years of Advocacy and Survivor Support | October 18th

A New Era in Agriculture: Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Debuts at AgroFusion 2024

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, October 4, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, October 5 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE


CHL Week: Founders Bootcamp

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE

Fire and Sand – October Fest

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Wave Beach Theme Park Elegushi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE
Call Of Duty: Paintball Arena

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Abeokuta
RSVP: HERE



Dance Workout and Yoga

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Time: 7 AM
Venue: Kofunjo Dance & Gymnastic Institute, Ajah
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

