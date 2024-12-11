Connect with us

Muvmnt Studio Honors Dr. Biodun Shobanjo's Legacy with Star-Studded Podcast Series, BB Uncovered

Fuji Vibrations 2024: A High-Energy Celebration of Fuji Music’s Everlasting Family Bond

Dr Adaora Offor Brings Hope to Widows with the Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative

Rema is Going to Japan! Set to Headline the First-Ever Afrobeats Festival 'Afro Jam'

Get the Scoop on Elysian Reverie: Dreams by the Water Fashion Experience

Makeup Meets Skincare at the Launch of RLG x Anita Brows "Skin is In Hyaluronic Matte Foundation"

Art Unmasked: Lagos Art Salon Explores Creativity Through Exclusive Viewings and Masterclasses

Overcoming Breast Cancer Barriers: Oncopadi Tech & ROCHE Nigeria Launch the BRANT Program

Loud Urban Choir Delivers a Stellar Performance! | Catch the Highlights

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

L-R: Lanre Adisa, Founder/Chief Creative Officer, Noah’s Ark; Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta; Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings; Tosin Adefeko, CEO, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency, and Steve Babaeko, CEO/CCO, X3M Ideas during the launch of BB Uncovered a Podcast Series by The Muvmnt Studio to commemorate Dr. Shobanjo’s 80th birthday.

The Muvmnt Studio hosted an exclusive cocktail party to unveil a specially curated podcast series, “BB Uncovered: An 80-Year Odyssey,” to celebrate Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, a trailblazer in marketing and one of Africa’s most iconic business leaders.

The podcast provided a platform to honour Dr. Shobanjo’s sterling career, and remarkable legacy. Attendees enjoyed exclusive previews of the podcast and heartfelt tributes from legends and industry experts, underscoring the profound influence BB has had on individuals and the industry at large.

Fondly referred to as “BB” in close circles, Dr. Shobanjo’s achievements include founding trailblazing companies such as Insight Communications, now Insight Redefini, Quadrant MSL, All Seasons Zenith, Halogen Group amongst others. His contributions have transformed Nigeria’s marketing communications and security sectors while inspiring generations of professionals.

The event brought together an esteemed gathering of marketing legends, industry leaders, media icons, communications experts, family and friends who featured in the series. Notable attendees included luminaries like Sir Steve Omojafor, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Steve Babaeko, Lanre Adisa, and other prominent stakeholders, all celebrating a man whose visionary leadership has redefined industries across Nigeria and Africa.

The three-part podcast series, now streaming exclusively on Muvmnt Studio, takes listeners on an inspiring journey through Dr. Shobanjo’s life from the lens of those privileged to experience him. It features deeply personal narratives from family, close friends, trusted allies, and professional peers.

The series provides a rare and intimate insight into the challenges, triumphs, and principles that define his enduring legacy in marketing, advertising, and beyond.

“BB Uncovered is more than a podcast series; it’s a tribute to resilience, innovation, impact and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Tosin Adefeko, CEO, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate a visionary whose leadership has transformed industries and inspired countless lives including mine.”

Listeners can explore anecdotes from BB’s humble beginnings, his groundbreaking achievements, and the enduring legacy of excellence, mentorship, and nation-building he continues to uphold.

“BB Uncovered: An 80-Year Odyssey” is now streaming exclusively on Muvmnt Studio.

L-R: Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer, Tanus Communications; Sir Steve Omojafor, Executive Chairman, STB-McCann; Joyce Shobanjo; Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings; Senator Akin Odunsi, Co-founder, Rosabel, and Tosin Adefeko, CEO, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency during the launch of BB Uncovered by The Muvmnt Studio to commemorate Dr. Shobanjo’s 80th birthday.

Femi Shobanjo, Tunde Shobanjo, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Funke Shobanjo,and Abimbola Shobanjo.

Bolaji Junaid, Temitope Ayeni, Foluke Ayuba, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, and Yeside Asekun Oriyomi

The Shobanjos’

Dr. Biodun Shobanjo

Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe, Feyijimi Awosika and Tosin Adefeko

Wale Olaoye, Funmi Onabolu, Lanre Adisa, Tosin Adefeko, Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe, Steve Babaeko and Femi Shobanjo

Tosin Adefeko

Dr. Biodun Shobanjo

A cross-section of some of the guests with Dr. Biodun Shobanjo

A cross-section of some of the guests with Dr. Biodun Shobanjo

Tosin Adefeko and Dr. Biodun Shobanjo

Tosin Adefeko and Oluwatosin Ojebisi

Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

Team AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency with Dr. Biodun Shobanjo (middle), and Joyce Shobanjo

Related Topics:
