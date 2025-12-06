X3M Ideas, Leo Burnett Lagos, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Shine at 2025 LAIF Awards

X3M Ideas, Leo Burnett Lagos, and Noah’s Ark Communications Limited have emerged as standout winners at the 2025 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards, Nigeria’s most prestigious celebration of creative excellence in advertising, held on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

A significant highlight of the event saw advertising czar, Biodun Shobanjo, honoured with the LAIF Icon award for his contributions to the advancement of advertising in Africa.

X3M Ideas dominated the evening, clinching the coveted Agency of the Year award following an outstanding performance across multiple categories.

X3M ideas won 12 Gold, 26 Silver, and 24 Bronze, while the Leo Burnett Lagos went home with 2 Gold, 11 Silver, and 23 Bronze. Noah’s Communication Limited made a big impression at the award ceremony by winning 7 Gold, 9 Silver, and 8 Bronze.

Marking its 20th anniversary, the 2025 LAIF Awards brought together industry leaders, creative professionals, agency executives, regulators, and young talents to celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and the enduring impact of Nigerian advertising.

Delivering the welcome address, Chairman of the LAIF Management Board, Jay Chukwuemeka, reflected on the transformational strides recorded by the Board since 2023 and the significance of the festival’s two-decade journey.

“As my term as LAIF Board Chair wraps up, I am filled with pride and gratitude. In our final year, we are honored to celebrate the incredible achievements recorded since 2023. We have witnessed remarkable growth, innovation, and creativity, and tonight we recognize the best among us. One of the defining achievements of this Board has been the creation of structures that ensure inclusivity, expansion, and a seamless handover to the next leadership. Initiatives such as the LAIF Report, the LAIF Academy, the LAIF Archive Portal, the Domination Committee, and the Internship Program have strengthened the festival and deepened industry collaboration. Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to everyone who made this journey possible. We came, we saw, we raised the bar, and we brought new life into LAIF,” he said.

In his remarks on the occasion. President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Lanre Adisa, stated that the celebration of this significant milestone reflects the initiative’s influence and reinforces the collective responsibility of the advertising industry to preserve and advance the legacy of Nigerian creativity. Adisa applauded the consistency of the LAIF Management Board, the contributions of past leaders, and the dedication of countless practitioners whose work continues to elevate Nigeria’s creative reputation globally.

“Tonight, we are not just celebrating creativity, we are celebrating endurance, patience, and the collective resilience of an industry that refuses to die. LAIF began as a simple dream that our work deserved to be seen, judged, and celebrated. Today, it has grown into one of the strongest creative institutions on the continent. As we enjoy the night, let’s remember that advertising will be 100 years old in Nigeria by 2028. This means the next chapter is on all of us. We must continue to push boundaries, discover new talent, and prove that Nigeria is not just part of the global conversation, but that we aim to lead it. Celebrate, toast, reflect, and come back stronger. The future is bright, and it begins here,” he said.

Thelandmark edition also spotlighted the evolution of the festival from a small industry recognition platform into one of Africa’s most respected creative award bodies. This year’s ceremony honoured groundbreaking campaigns, elevated emerging creatives, and underscored the festival’s role in shaping the future of advertising in Nigeria.

Past Chairmen of the LAIF awards, including Funmi Onabolu and Bunmi Oke, among others, were also recognized for their role in pushing the boundaries of creativity through the awards.

