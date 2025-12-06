Connect with us

News

Why Care Feels Lighter When It’s Shared - My Morning Fresh Story

Events News Promotions

X3M Ideas, Leo Burnett Lagos, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Shine at 2025 LAIF Awards

Events News Promotions

Warif Announces The 7th Annual No Tolerance March: A Global Call To End Gender - Based Violence

Events News Promotions

Media Houses Championing Women’s Representation Honored at ReportHer Awards 2025

Events News Promotions

No Dulling Allowed:This Hangoutwithtee Edition Lit Up Lagos

Living News Promotions

Villa Monticello: A Destination Beyond the Ordinary

News Promotions

Idia Aisien Launches “Rich Sleep”: The Bold New Sleepwear Brand Championing Inclusivity and Elevating How Africa Rests

Literature Living News Promotions

"How Depression Saved My Life" - Chude Jideonwo Talks Faith, Therapy and the Healing Power of Storytelling in New Book

Events News Style

Ibiza in Lagos: Desperados Drops the Hardest and Loudest Homecoming Rave

News Scoop

Nigeria Has a New Minister of Defence: General Christopher Musa

News

Why Care Feels Lighter When It’s Shared – My Morning Fresh Story

Written by Ogundahunsi Mary
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

I sighed and stepped outside, trying to catch the smallest hint of evening breeze. The heat in my apartment was unbearable. Suddenly, an uproar of cheers and cackles erupted from below. Irritated, I leaned over the railing, ready to scold everyone responsible – until I saw it.

Bubbles.

Just like that, I was eight years old again. That day, I threw a tantrum in front of my mother’s guests after she ordered me to wash the dishes everyone had used. She scolded me and insisted that as the last
born, I would still wash the plates whether I liked it or not. My elder sister Mofe – who had just returned from university and was ever the peacemaker – took my arm and marched me to the kitchen to help.

I filled a bowl, grabbed the detergent, and attempted to pour half of it in. Sister Mofe stopped me, pulled out a white bottle with green markings, and added just a little of the green liquid.
“It’s not enough,” I grunted, still smarting from the scolding. She chuckled and told me to prepare another bowl for rinsing.
“Why are you still frowning when I’m already helping you?” she asked. When she saw I wasn’t budging, she set down the plate and said, “come, let me show you
something.”

She took the dishwashing liquid, poured a little into her palm, rubbed her hands
together, then slowly pulled them apart. A perfect bubble floated between them. “Wowwww,” I exclaimed, my eyeballs nearly popping out of their sockets. “How did
you do that?” Sister Mofe just chuckled and said, “Let’s finish washing.”

Just then, Mother called out to her and she left. I side-eyed the two oily takeaway plates left to wash. With a heavy sigh, I lazily started scrubbing one, but to my surprise, the oil actually came off. I couldn’t believe it. I hurriedly finished and brought it to my nose; lemon fresh scent, not egusi. I rinsed off the suds, and just then, Sister Mofe returned.

I showed her the plate with excitement. “See! It’s not oily anymore.” She took it from me and inspected it carefully. “You’re right,” she said. “Powerful enough for the toughest grease, that’s Morning Fresh for you.” After the dishes, we made enough bubbles to last a lifetime.

Now, standing at the railing, watching kids giggle over bubbles of their own, a wave of nostalgia hit me. I sorely missed those days when I had my sister to share the care with me, and I didn’t have to deal with bills and adult responsibilities. I returned to my kitchen, faced the pile of dishes, and reached for the familiar bottle.

As the bubbles rose, I smiled and dialed my sister who now lived abroad.
“Bobo?” she answered, surprised but warm. “Long time!”
“Yeah,” I said, smiling despite myself. “I’m doing dishes and… I remembered. The bubbles. That day you helped me.”
She laughed, that same light chuckle. “You mean the day you threw a tantrum and I had to bribe you with soap bubbles?”
“Exactly,” I said, already feeling lighter. “You made it easier. Less lonely.” There was a pause. Then she said, “Put me on video call.” I did. And there she was, smiling at me from across the ocean.
“Alright,” she said, dramatically rolling up her sleeves. “Let’s do this together. You
wash, I’ll supervise. Just like old times.” I laughed, really laughed, for the first time in weeks. As I poured the Morning Fresh onto the bowl of water and watched the bubbles rise, I realized something: care
wasn’t lost. It could still be shared, even from a distance.
“See?” Sister Mofe said, watching me work. “You’re not alone. You never were.”

And she was right. Because some things, like care, are always better when they’re shared. As Morning Fresh rolls out The Care We Share movement, I’m inviting you too. Show us the moments – big or small – where care is shared in your home. Share your stories, your bubbles, your memories. Follow @MorningfreshNG and join the conversations with the hashtag #TheCareWeShare
Because some things, like care, truly shine brighter when we do them together.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php