Connect with us

Events Promotions

PZ Cussons’ Robb, Premier Cool, Joy & Morning Fresh Support Post-Race Recovery At The 11th Lagos City Marathon

Beauty Events Promotions

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists Launches the “Embrace Your Skin” Campaign: Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Doja Cat set to headline Global Citizen 'MOVE AFRIKA' in Rwanda & South Africa | March 2026

Events Promotions

AFNAN’s 9PM Night Out Perfume Shuts Down Lagos In A Dazzling Global Launch

Events

S.H.E. Project 2026: HERfluence Changing The Narrative

Events News

Who Shapes the Nigerian Life: Zikoko Citizen Townhall Returns For Its Second Edition

Arts Events

The Macallan Deepens Cultural Relevance by Supporting Emerging African Artists

Events

Impact Comes From Surviving Storms And Not Avoiding Them: Princess Joy Esamah Celebrates Golden Age With Book Launch

Events

ACFTA Fest 2026 Holds Press Conference in Lagos

Events

A Regal Milestone: The Glorious Installation Of Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola As Oluomo Of Ijebu Igbo

Events

PZ Cussons’ Robb, Premier Cool, Joy & Morning Fresh Support Post-Race Recovery At The 11th Lagos City Marathon

Avatar photo

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Lagos came alive once again as thousands of runners participated in the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. From elite athletes to first-time runners, participants took on the 10km and 42km routes with determination, resilience and unmistakable Nigerian grit.

But beyond the finish line, another important phase began; ‘recovery’.

Recognising that endurance does not end when the race is over, PZ Cussons Nigeria, through its trusted household brands: Premier Cool, Joy, Robb Extra Menthol and Morning Fresh, powered a fully equipped Recovery Zone at Eko Atlantic City, ensuring runners received immediate and practical post-race care.

At the PZ Recovery Zone, runners were welcomed into a thoughtfully designed space to rest, rehydrate, refresh and rejuvenate after hours on the road.

As runners settled in, Robb therapists provided targeted muscle relief to ease stiffness, tension and fatigue. The fast-acting deep heat formula delivered soothing comfort to tired legs, arms and shoulders, reinforcing Robb’s longstanding reputation as a trusted solution for muscle pain relief.

Beyond muscle therapy, hygiene and body refreshment were key pillars of the recovery experience.

Premier Cool provided runners with an invigorating cooling cleanse at the shower stations, helping to calm overheated skin and revive the body after prolonged exposure to the Lagos sun. Its signature cooling sensation offered immediate freshness, making it an essential part of the post-race reset.

Joy complemented the experience with a rich, refreshing wash, helping participants cleanse away sweat and impurities while moisturising and restoring comfort to the skin after intense physical exertion.

Morning Fresh brought care to life on the course by offering moments of relief that reminded runners they were not in the journey alone.

By focusing intentionally on recovery, PZ Cussons brands were able to deliver tangible value where runners needed it most; they served a functional purpose aligned with the physical demands of marathon participation and Nigeria’s climate conditions.

The Lagos City Marathon continues to position Lagos as a global sporting destination while fostering a growing culture of fitness and discipline across Nigeria. Through some of its key brands (Premier Cool, Joy, Robb and Morning Fresh) PZ Cussons, demonstrated its ongoing commitment to supporting Nigerians in moments that matter, from everyday care to high performance endurance events.

As participation in running and wellness continues to expand nationwide, recovery will remain a vital part of the fitness journey and PZ Cussons remains committed to powering that journey every step of the way.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php