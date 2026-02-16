AFNAN’s 9PM Night Out Perfume Shuts Down Lagos In A Dazzling Global Launch

Lagos, Nigeria Wednesday, 11 February 2026

On Wednesday night, 11 February 2026, AFNAN transformed Panther, Lagos into a world of refined glamour and magnetic energy as it officially unveiled the 9PM Night Out fragrance in Nigeria.

The exclusive unveiling formed part of a global activation across ten countries, positioning Nigeria as a key market in AFNAN’s expanding international footprint. Designed as an intimate yet high impact experience, the evening welcomed approximately 50 carefully curated guests for a night that celebrated scent, style and unapologetic expression.

From the moment guests arrived, it was clear this was more than a fragrance launch. It was a statement.

Among the distinguished attendees were Kolapo Omotoso, Angel Obasi, Larry Hector, Groovy Mono, Kamsi Nnamani, Lisa Folawiyo and several other notable tastemakers whose presence amplified the sophistication of the evening. Dressed in rich tones of midnight blue, navy, black and deep indigo, guests embodied the spirit of 9PM Night Out, bold, elegant and expressive.

The fragrance itself commands attention. 9PM Night Out is crafted for those who move with confidence and understand that the night is a canvas for self expression. It is bold without excess, elegant without effort and expressive without limits. The scent captures the energy of possibility, the allure of presence and the confidence of those who own every room they enter. A defining moment of the evening came when AFNAN’s Business Development Manager, Shafi Vakil, addressed the room.

Thanking guests for attending the landmark Nigerian launch, he described 9PM Night Out as “bold, elegant and expressive,” reinforcing the brand’s dedication to creating fragrances that resonate deeply and leave a lasting impression.

The night reached a thrilling crescendo under the direction of host Jimmie Akinsola, whose dynamic presence and commanding energy elevated the experience and truly shut down the evening in spectacular fashion. With immersive installations, curated music and a carefully styled ambience, every detail reflected the character of the fragrance. Conversations flowed effortlessly, cameras captured unforgettable moments and the essence of 9PM Night Out lingered long after the final toast.

AFNAN 9PM Night Out is now available for purchase at Essenza, AFNAN’s official retail partner in Nigeria, where fragrance enthusiasts can experience the scent that defined one of Lagos’ most exclusive nights of the season.

With this unforgettable unveiling, AFNAN did not simply introduce a new fragrance. It created a cultural moment. One that proves 9PM is not just a time of day. It is a presence. A presence that dares you to #OWNYOURINTENSITY

Sponsored Content